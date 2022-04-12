Turning Point: Kane's Partnerships

IMAGE: Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma put up a strong opening stand in the game against the Gujarat Titans at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, April 11, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped Gujarat Titans's three-match winning streak with an eight wicket win in IPL 2022, at the D Y Patil sports academy in Navi Mumbai, with Captain Kane Williamson leading from the front with a gritty 57 (46).

Chasing 163 for the win, Williamson notched up a well-paced half-century to help his side reach the total with five balls to spare.

Looking at the Gujarat bowling lineup, it seemed at one stage that the match would go down to the wire, but SRH was up with the required run rate from the start and didn't lose any of their wickets in the powerplay overs of their innings.

Williamson added 64 runs with Abhishek Sharma (42 off 32 balls) to lay the foundation for the win. He then forged a 40 run stand with Rahul Tripathi, who retired hurt on 17, to inch closer to the target.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson forged a 40 run stand with Rahul Tripathi.c Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After Tripathi retired hurt, Williamson held one end intact and then scored a brilliant half-century before perishing to a slower ball from GT Skipper Hardik Pandya.

By the time he got out in the 17th over, SRH required 34 runs in 23 deliveries.

It could have spelled trouble for SRH with two new batters, but Nicholas Pooran (34 not out off 18 balls) and Aiden Markram's 8 balls 12 sealed the deal with their brutal hitting.

Pooran's innings was studded with two fours and an equal number of sixes. He hit a six to finish the match, taking his side to 168 for 2 in 19.1 overs, winning the game by 8 wickets.