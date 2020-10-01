News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Agastya Pandya is a spitting image of his dad!

Agastya Pandya is a spitting image of his dad!

By Rediff Cricket
October 01, 2020 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Natasa Stankovic

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram
 

Mumbai Indians allrounder Hardik Pandya and Serbian model Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya turned two months old on Wednesday.

Natasa took to Instagram page to share cute pictures with Agastya during the mini celebrations.

Hardik, who is playing IPL 2020 in the UAE, posted a photo of a Mumbai Indians themed cake with Agastya's name on it.

Hardik Pandya

The new mom looked pretty in a black crop top with a cream shirt-style sweater and a pencil skirt.

Agastya looked adorable in a grey onesie with denim shoes. Natasa captioned the post stating, '#2months Agastya'. Lil' Pandya was born on July 30.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PIX: Shah Rukh in stands as Knights rule Dubai night

PIX: Shah Rukh in stands as Knights rule Dubai night

SEE: Inside SunRisers dressing room

SEE: Inside SunRisers dressing room

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use