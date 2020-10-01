Agastya Pandya is a spitting image of his dad!

October 01, 2020 12:04 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Mumbai Indians allrounder Hardik Pandya and Serbian model Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya turned two months old on Wednesday.

Natasa took to Instagram page to share cute pictures with Agastya during the mini celebrations.

Hardik, who is playing IPL 2020 in the UAE, posted a photo of a Mumbai Indians themed cake with Agastya's name on it.

The new mom looked pretty in a black crop top with a cream shirt-style sweater and a pencil skirt.

Agastya looked adorable in a grey onesie with denim shoes. Natasa captioned the post stating, '#2months Agastya'. Lil' Pandya was born on July 30.