IMAGE: Natasa Stanković with Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya made most of the short break from cricket as he whisked his family to Greece for a short vacation.

Hardik, wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya -- who turned 2 on July 30 -- seem to be enjoying the sunny weather on the Greek island of Santorini.

HP will be seen in action during the Asia Cup T20, starting in the UAE on August 27.