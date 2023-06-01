Hardik could have been the X-factor in the WTC Final: Ponting

IMAGE: In 11 Tests Hardik Pandya has scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29 and has taken 17 wickets. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Former Australian cricket icon Ricky Ponting feels that India should have picked Hardik Pandya in their squad for the World Test Championship 2023 against Australia in London from June 7.

In the latest episode of ICC Review, Ponting stated that Pandya's all-around capabilities could have helped India in the title decider.

"...I thought about the other day for India in this game is how valuable someone like Hardik Pandya could be in a one-off Test match. I know he is on record saying that the Test match game is probably a little bit hard on his body. But for a one-off game... he's been bowling every game through this IPL and he's bowling quick," Ponting said in the latest episode of ICC Review.

"He (Pandya) could be that X-factor there just to pick in a one-off game, come in and see what he can do with bat and ball. He could be the difference between the two teams," he added.

Pandya has played in 11 Tests since making his debut in 2017. He has scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29. The 29-year-old has one hundred and four half centuries to his name.

Pandya has taken 17 wickets in 11 Test matches at an average of 31.05.