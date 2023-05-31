News
Why Hazlewood Is In Awe of Kohli

Why Hazlewood Is In Awe of Kohli

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 31, 2023 12:44 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli's intensity rubs on his team-mates, says Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood who shares the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room with the Indian batter. Photograph: ICC/Instagram

The Indian Premier League has blurred the lines between opposition and team-mates and so it comes as no surprise when Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood speaks highly of Indian stars Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at The Oval in England on June 7.

Hazlewood, Kohli and Siraj are team-mates at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood and Virat Kohli embrace during an IPL 2022 game for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

'I think it's probably how hard he works (that stands out). His fitness first of all -- and then his skill work and batting and fielding in particular,' Hazlewood told the ICC site.

'He is always out there (training) first and leaves last... and the intensity he trains with all the time is at such a high level it drags everyone else along for the ride. That can leak on to the other players and improve them as well,' Hazlewood added.

About Siraj, who is expected to play the WTC final, Hazlwood said: 'I was a bit late getting there (to RCB this year), but before then he was on fire. He is up there at the top of the wickets every time, and the economy rate was probably the thing as bowling at Chinnaswamy (RCB's home ground) is impossible sometimes and he was going at six or six-and-a-half an over.'

'His control was great and he is bowling well.'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
