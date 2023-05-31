Will Jaiswal Make India Debut Soon?

IPL 2023 star Yashaswi Jaiswal had his first experience as part of the Indian cricket team.

Yash was seen batting in the nets, defending, flicking, coming down the track to Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin -- who plays for the same franchise, Rajasthan Royals, as Yash -- had his arms around the young man's waist as the legendary spinner gave him a few pointers.

Also seen sharing batting tips with Yash was Virat Kohli.

How lucky to learn from the best in the business!

Jaiswal scored 625 runs in 14 IPL 2023 games for the Rajasthan Royals.