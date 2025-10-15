HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Hard as Ponting': Brett Lee in awe of Shubman Gill

'Hard as Ponting': Brett Lee in awe of Shubman Gill

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 15, 2025 16:55 IST

x

'I've been super impressed. And to watch him live, captaining against England recently at Lords when I was there watching, it was clear that his troops love him'

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Brett Lee compared Shubman Gill's captaincy style to that of Australian legends Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia tearaway Brett Lee is "super impressed" with Shubman Gill's captaincy skills, which were on display during the riveting Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. Lee compared Gill's captaincy style to that of Australian legends Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh, highlighting his ability to command respect and stand firm in challenging moments.

The Test captaincy baton was passed down to Gill by the management after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to the format with a brief note. After his promotion, Gill took the first steps towards following in the footsteps of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The stakes ran past the roof with his first assignment, which was in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Gill walked the talk, piling up runs with the bat and leading his side from the front in a record-breaking series. After five Tests, the 26-year-old was the leading run-scorer with 754 runs at 75.40 with a career-best of 269. Gill's tactical acumen remained fundamental to India pulling the curtain down on the series level on 2-2.

 

When tempers flared, Gill remained firm and authoritative in his stance while defending his teammates from the heat coming from the opposition, something that Lee completely adored.

"I've been super impressed. And to watch him live, captaining against England recently at Lords when I was there watching, it was clear that his troops love him. His players look up to him. He's a young captain and an inexperienced captain, but he looks like a very good captain. And you got to start somewhere," Lee told foxsports.com.au.

"You can never walk into a team as an experienced captain, because you've never done it at that level before. But he's got the mindset and almost a hardness about him as well. There were a couple of moments at Lord's where it was not argy-bargy, but there were a few words said, and he stood up for his teammates," he added.

For Lee, the way Gill led India bore resemblance to Australia's iconic skippers and said, "And I like that. Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting were two leaders who used to do that. They would say, 'You're not having a crack at my players, not on my watch.' And I applaud that. I like that. It is not going outside the rules, and it is about knowing what you can and can't say, but he stood up for his teammates, and I think that's super important."

After his successful start to the stint, the selectors decided to pass the ODI captaincy from Rohit to Gill, India's first significant step towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. The selectors wanted Gill to have enough time to settle into his role before the showpiece event. Gill's first task will be leading India in three ODIs in Australia, scheduled to commence on Sunday in Perth.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

New Captain Gill Greets Rohit, Kohli In Style
New Captain Gill Greets Rohit, Kohli In Style
Siraj crowned 'Impact Player'
Siraj crowned 'Impact Player'
Rohit, Kohli Back After 224 Days!
Rohit, Kohli Back After 224 Days!
Gill tastes first Test series success as India beat WI
Gill tastes first Test series success as India beat WI
'Rohit, Kohli's presence to help Gill grow as captain'
'Rohit, Kohli's presence to help Gill grow as captain'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 2

Fruit Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

VIDEOS

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar1:18

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali Bash1:04

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali...

Urvashi Rautela Turns Up the Heat in a Fiery Red Ensemble1:48

Urvashi Rautela Turns Up the Heat in a Fiery Red Ensemble

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO