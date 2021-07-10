News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harbhajan, Geeta Basra blessed with baby boy

Harbhajan, Geeta Basra blessed with baby boy

By Rediff Cricket
July 10, 2021 19:16 IST
IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Geeta Basra/Instagram

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra were blessed with a baby boy -- their second child -- on Saturday.

 

"Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy shukar aa Tera maalka (Thank you God)," Harbhajan said on Instagram.

"We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well," said the off-spinner.

"We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for the constant love and support."

Basra and Singh, who wed in 2015, also have a four-year-old daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.

