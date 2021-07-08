News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Mahibhai is an inspiration to all of us'

By Rediff Cricket
July 08, 2021 07:53 IST
Devdutt Padikkal

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal turned 21 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

Young batting sensation Devdutt Padikkal said sharing a birthday with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni is 'a great feeling' for him.

Padikkal, who is currently with the Indian team for the limited overs series in Sri Lanka, celebrated his 21st birthday in Colombo with his team-mates where he took the opportunity to wish the legend on his 40th birthday on Wednesday.

 

 

'Before I cut the cake I would like to wish Mahi bhai on behalf of the entire team. He has been an inspiration to all of us and to share a birthday with him is a great feeling. Happy birthday to you!,' Dev says in the video posted by BCCI.

Rediff Cricket
