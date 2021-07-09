How Kul-Cha can regain confidence

Last updated on: July 09, 2021 16:17 IST

Former India batsman VVS Laxman feels Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal must feature in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka as bowling in the three matches will help the spin duo regain confidence.

A vital cog of the Indian bowling attack in limited-overs cricket in the lead-up to the 50-over World Cup in 2019, the two wrist spinners have seen their stocks decline recently.

"I would like to see them play in three ODIs, because there are six spinners as you rightly mentioned. I think in ODIs, each bowler will get to play 10 overs," Laxman said during Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

"So, the more overs they bowl, the more success they have, they will get back the confidence -- especially Kuldeep Yadav.

"Chahal is a successful and experienced bowler, he is high on confidence and a very important member, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup. I think Kuldeep requires to get his confidence back," he added.

Praising Suryakumar Yadav, Laxman, who featured in 134 Tests, 86 ODIs for India, said the 30-year-old right-hander has the potential to be a part of the World T20 squad.

"I was excited seeing the way Suryakumar Yadav batted at No.3. His first scoring shot in international cricket, that too against a quality fast bowler like Jofra Archer, shows the kind of confidence, the talent and the skill he possesses - this is a great opportunity!

"I want him to play all six matches because he is someone who can definitely walk into the T20 World Cup squad, as far as I am concerned. I want him to grow and gain the confidence of scoring runs, even at the international level,” he added.

In the recently concluded second intra-squad match in Sri Lanka, Kuldeep and Chahal shared as many as five wickets between them.

In a video shared by Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel, Chahal can be seen dismissing Nitish Rana and Krishnappa Gowtham. Kuldeep, who has been struggling to cement his place in the national set-up, picked up three wickets.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan rallied behind Kuldeep Yadav as he said, "The only way you can get confidence is by playing matches. And if he keeps bowling more and more overs, this is where his lost confidence will come back. He has been a very successful bowler in a short span of time for Indian cricket.

"He has been one of the quickest to take 100 wickets and he is a wicket-taker. As far as the rest of the team is concerned, you need to give them confidence. So, I am looking forward to seeing not only Kuldeep and Chahal bowling together, but I am hoping that Hardik Pandya starts bowling. What I am hearing is that if he starts bowling, then it makes it easier to play both of them."

India are set to take on hosts Sri Lanka in a limited over series, comprising ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on July 13.