Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hafeez front-runner to don Pakistan's chief selector's cap

Hafeez front-runner to don Pakistan's chief selector's cap

Source: PTI
July 21, 2023 20:37 IST
IMAGE: Mohammad Hafeez is a front-runner to become the national team's chief selector. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is a front-runner to become the national team's chief selector after the conclusion of the team's ongoing Sri Lanka tour.

According to sources, Hafeez is favoured by the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's Cricket Management Committee (CMC) Zaka Ashraf, to be appointed as the chief selector — a post that is lying vacant after the pervious CMC was dissolved in June.

"Zaka met with former captain, Rashid Latif and Hafeez and spoke to them about becoming chief selector. Rashid was not keen on the job but Hafeez (has) expressed his availability for the job,” the source told PTI. 

"Rashid was more interested in working on anti-corruption issues. Hafeez who played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is for Pakistan before retiring last year, made it clear that he would like the challenge of working as the chief selector," the source added.

 

Haroon Rasheed was a member of the previous CMC headed by Najam Sethi and was named chairperson of the new-look national selection committee, which includes the team director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn.

"But with the previous CMC dissolved, technically Haroon Rasheed is no longer chairperson of the selection committee," the source said.

The source added that Ashraf was yet to decide whether to change the entire selection committee, which was formed by Sethi in consultation with Mickey Arthur, or just appoint a new chief selector in place of Rasheed.

"It is unlikely the entire selection committee will be changed because of the heavy schedule of the Pakistan team after the Sri Lanka tour as Afghanistan have also confirmed a ODI series in Sri Lanka in August before the Asia Cup," he said.

Ashraf has also decided to make other changes as well relating to the Pakistan team, as he is contemplating bringing in a new team manager and media manager for the Asia Cup and the World Cup India.

"Naveed Akram Cheema, who has remained manager in the past, is a strong candidate to become team manager soon in place of Rehan ul Haq," the insider said.

The new CMC, which has a four month mandate, has been given the responsibility of conducting fresh elections for all affiliated regional associations, revive departmental teams and to form a new board of governors who would elect a new chairman, has already started making changes in the board's corporate structure.

Source: PTI
