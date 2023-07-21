News
Ashes PHOTOS: England vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 3

Ashes PHOTOS: England vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 3

July 21, 2023 18:49 IST
IMAGES from Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

IMAGE: Harry Brook in action on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Captain Ben Stokes and Harry Brook helped England stretch their lead over Australia to 189 on day three of the crucial fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford, with the hosts moving on to 506-8 at lunch.

England raced along at over five an over on Thursday to storm past Australia's first-innings total in thrilling fashion, but even with Stokes and Brook being slightly more conservative, the runs flowed in the morning session on Friday.

IMAGE: Mark Wood is bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

With England aware they may have to get the runs on the board before the expected rain comes in, in a match they must win to stop Australia retaining the Ashes, Stokes and Brook both passed 50 with ease.

 

Stokes was the more attacking and looked ready to loosen the shackles before he was bowled by Australia skipper Pat Cummins for 51, bringing Jonny Bairstow to the crease.

Brook has been key to England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach, but having played sensibly to get to 61, his 10th score of 50 or more in just his 11th test, he was caught chasing one off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow hits a four on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Chris Woakes, who hit the winning runs at Headingley in the last test, quickly followed Brook back to the pavilion for a golden duck, with Mark Wood bowled by Hazlewood for six on the final ball before lunch.

England may declare during the lunch break, but should they return to bat further Jonny Bairstow, unbeaten on 41, will look to become the latest home batter to reach his half century.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes walks away after losing his wicket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

A draw or a win for Australia in Manchester will ensure they retain the Ashes, while victory for the hosts will level the series and take an exhilarating contest to a decider at the Oval in London next week.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Big update on Rahul, Iyer, Bumrah and Pant!
18-YO Ayesha quits cricket, embraces Islamic values
SEE: Pant Powers Through Rehab
Har Har Mahadev chants as court orders Gyanvapi survey
Govt studying post-Covid heart attack among young
Big update on Rahul, Iyer, Bumrah and Pant!
Bawaal Review
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

