Piastri wins Chinese GP from pole in McLaren 1-2

IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates winning the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

Australian Oscar Piastri roared back from season-opening disappointment in his home race by winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix from pole position in a McLaren one-two with championship-leading teammate Lando Norris on Sunday.

George Russell finished third for Mercedes, ahead of Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Saturday sprint winner Lewis Hamilton fifth and sixth.

Piastri's win denied Norris a third victory in a row, including last year's season-ender, but left champions McLaren unbeaten in two races so far this year.