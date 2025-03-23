IPL 2025: KKR Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their IPL 2025 campaign in style, cruising to a seven-wicket win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Saturday.

Chasing 175, RCB rode on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 59 and Phil Salt’s explosive 56 to wrap up the chase in just 16.2 overs.

Despite early lapses in the field -- Suyash Sharma putting down Quinton de Kock in the first over and Ramandeep Singh spilling a straightforward chance off Kohli -- there were flashes of brilliance too.

A look at the best catches in the KKR vs RCB match:

Jitesh Sharma’s Safe Hands Shine on a Busy Day Behind the Stumps

It was a day to remember for RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, who had his gloves full, yet delivered with aplomb. He took three sharp catches, playing a crucial role in breaking Kolkata Knight Riders' momentum at key junctures.

The first came early, just after Suyash Sharma dropped de Kock on the third ball of the match. But the South African couldn't capitalise. Two balls later, Rasikh Salam bowled a sharp back-of-a-length delivery that nipped in. De Kock, attempting a punch through covers, got a thick inside edge, and Jitesh swooped low to his right to complete a fine catch.

Rasikh’s celebration said it all -- his first wicket, and he made sure to acknowledge Sunil Narine, who had been urging him on.

In the 10th over, Rasikh struck again, this time getting Narine to throw his bat at a 132kph delivery outside off. The thick outside edge flew to Jitesh, who made no mistake, bagging his second catch of the night.

The keeper wasn’t done. In the penultimate over, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, well-set on 30, tried to pull a skiddy short ball from Yash Dayal but only managed a faint feather. Jitesh, alert as ever, caught it cleanly -- bringing his tally to three for the innings.

With three catches and faultless glovework, Jitesh Sharma had a standout evening behind the stumps, providing RCB the reliability and sharpness every team craves in a T20 keeper.

Spencer Johnson Holds His Nerve Under Lights to End Salt Storm

Phil Salt was in menacing form, tearing into the KKR bowling, especially targeting Varun Chakravarthy, whom he dispatched for 21 runs in a single over, including three boundaries and a soaring six.

But just when Salt looked poised to unleash a match-winning knock, Chakravarthy found a sliver of redemption -- and it came thanks to a moment of brilliance from Spencer Johnson.

In the ninth over, Chakravarthy tossed one up wide outside off, tempting Salt into a flashy slice over the infield. The ball flew off the thick outside edge and dipped quickly at short third man. Johnson, standing under the Eden Gardens floodlights, kept his eyes on the dipping ball and held on to a sharp, low catch with remarkable composure.

It was the breakthrough KKR desperately needed -- and while Salt’s blitz had already done considerable damage, Johnson’s safe hands ensured the floodgates didn’t open wider.

In a high-pressure moment, the Aussie pacer showed calm and class, converting a half-chance into a momentum-shifting dismissal.

KKR vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch/Stumping?