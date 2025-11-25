PIX: Dominant South Africa extend lead on Day 4

Images from Day 4 of the second and final Test between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Tony de Zorzi plays the sweep shot of the Day 4 of the second and final Test in Guwahati, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar got appreciable turn but South Africa extended their overall lead to 395 runs by tea on the fourth day of the second Test against India.



Going into the break, South Africa were well-placed on 107/3 in 40 overs in their second innings.



What will worry the Indian batters is the sudden turn that both Jadeja and Washington started extracting. Both are not known to get a lot of purchase on a helpful surface and the purchase they got was an indicator that the top soil is wearing away and would crumble more quickly when Indians bat last to save the game.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Ryan Rickelton. Photograph: BCCI

Openers Ryan Rickleton (35 off 64 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84 balls) once again put on a half-century stand before Jadeja removed both.



Rickleton, trying to reach to the pitch of the delivery, came too close and his lofted drive over cover couldn't beat Mohammed Siraj, who timed his jump to perfection.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram. Photograph: BCCI

In case of Markram, Jadeja bowled a beauty to draw Markram into a forward defense, getting the ball to turn sharply to beat the right-hander on the outside edge and strike the off-stump.



The steady Washington then got rid of rival skipper Temba Bavuma (3) with one that bounced sharply to take the gloves and was caught by Nitish Kumar Reddy at leg slip.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy takes the catch to dismiss Temba Bavuma off the bowling of Washington Sundar. Photograph: BCCI

Going into the break, Tony de Zorzi (21 not out) was giving company to Tristan Stubbs (14 not out), who was again displaying his dogged self by not taking any undue risks. De Zorzi, at the other end, was adventurous as he lofted Washington for a six over long-on.

It will be interesting to find out how long the Proteas bat before India face the onerous task on a track that is finally showing some signs of deterioration.