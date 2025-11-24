'Quite poor...' Kumble slams India's batting approach

'It seemed like the aim was to chase runs quickly, which is unrealistic in a Test match where 489 runs need to be built gradually.'

IMAGE: Simon Harmer celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sai Sudharsan on Day 3 of the second Test in Guwahati on Monday . Photograph: BCCI

The legendary Anil Kumble on Monday slammed the Indian batters' approach after the team conceded a 288-run lead to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati, even as pace great Dale Steyn lauded the visitors after three successive days of dominance.

On a pitch that Kuldeep Yadav had compared to a "road", India were bowled out for a lowly 201 in their first innings with lanky pacer Marco Jansen returning figures of 6/48 after smashing 93 on the second day.

"I felt India's batting effort was quite poor. The application and patience required in Test cricket were missing. While there were some good deliveries, the batsmen didn't seem prepared to endure tough spells or play session by session," Kumble told JioStar.

South Africa, who lead the two-match series 1-0, racked up 489 in their first innings.

"It seemed like the aim was to chase runs quickly, which is unrealistic in a Test match where 489 runs need to be built gradually. Respecting the opposition bowlers and their spells is crucial, but India didn't show enough of that resilience," Kumble said.

"Marco Jansen bowled exceptionally well, putting India under consistent pressure. When he started bowling bouncers, which can be tricky given his height and awkward length, India appeared unprepared to either leave or take the blows.

"That approach is essential in Test cricket to survive challenging spells, but unfortunately, it was lacking in India's approach today," Kumble added.

'Rare to witness'

Former South African pace spearhead Steyn said it was "rare to witness" a visiting team dominate for three days straight in India, who also lost the first Test after failing to chase 124 on a challenging Eden Gardens track in Kolkata.

"It's rare to witness a visiting side dominate three days of cricket in India like this," Steyn said after the third day's proceedings at the Barsapara Stadium.

"In my view, their strategy and execution in these Guwahati conditions have outshone India's efforts."

South Africa were 26 for no loss in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 314 going into the penultimate day.

Resuming the day on nine for no loss, India started steadily as KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on 65 runs. Keshav Maharaj made the first breakthrough in the 22nd over, dismissing Rahul, and the innings collapsed dramatically thereafter.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer, who was the hero of the opening Test, removed Jaiswal (58) with extra bounce, triggering further panic.

Sai Sudharsan fell to a rash stroke, Dhruv Jurel was dismissed off a short ball for an 11-ball duck, and stand-in captain Rishabh Pant too got out after playing an irresponsible shot, drawing plenty of criticism.

Kumble was all praise for Jansen who persistently unsettled the Indian batters with bounce and pace.

"Looking at India's performance today, Jansen bowled with clear intent and discipline, and India simply gave in," Kumble said.

"The fight and grit we saw from Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav in the lower order was missing from the top order, which was needed on a pitch like this."

Steyn meanwhile further hailed the Temba Bavuma-led side's decision-making.

"South Africa got off to a good start by winning the toss and choosing to bat first, a decision that paid off. Since then, every move they've made -- whether in terms of batting application or bowling management -- has been spot on."

Steyn praised Bavuma's decision to bat again instead of enforcing the follow-on.

"When Temba Bavuma ran off the field, it was evident that the last hour of play would be challenging for the batsmen," observed Steyn.

"The decision to continue batting was the right one -- aiming to stay positive, take calculated risks, and if a wicket falls, so be it.

"Tomorrow provides a full day of batting in more favourable conditions, offering an opportunity to build on this position," Steyn added.

South Africa last won a Test series in India in 2000.