How Jansen Tormented India To Rewrite Record Books!

Jansen became only the third visiting player since 2000 to score a fifty and claim a five-wicket haul in the same Test match in India.

IMAGE: Jansen's 6/48 is one of the best Test figures by a left-arm fast bowler in India. Photograph: ANI Photo

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen has delivered a landmark performance in the second Test against India in Guwahati, rewriting multiple records with both bat and ball.

After scoring a brilliant 93-ball 91, he returned to torment the hosts on Monday with a devastating spell and finished with figures of 6/48 as South Africa took total control of the game on Day 3.

In the process, Jansen became only the third visiting player since 2000 to score a fifty and claim a five-wicket haul in the same Test match in India, joining Nicky Boje, who achieved the feat in Bengaluru in 2000, and Jason Holder, who did the same in Hyderabad in 2008.

His six-wicket haul is also one of the best figures by a South African pacer in India, ranking behind Lance Klusener's 8/64 in Kolkata in 1996 and Dale Steyn's 7/51 in Nagpur in 2010. It also places him above Steyn's 5/23 in Ahmedabad in 2008 and Kyle Abbott's 5/40 in Delhi in 2015.

Jansen's 6/48 is also one of the best Test figures by a left-arm fast bowler in India. He trails only behind John Lever (7/46 in Delhi in 1976), Geoff Dymock (7/67 in Kanpur in 1979), and Alan Davidson (7/93 in Kanpur in 1959).

During the day's play, he also achieved a major personal milestone by completing 150 international wickets.

"Once we saw there was bounce and pace in the wicket, we tried to utilise it. Good day for the chaps - myself in particular," Jansen said after the day's play.

"The spinners did a really good job when the ball wasn't moving too much. There was a bit of pace and bounce in the wicket, which was nice."

Jansen admitted that the team had expected a long haul in the field but credited the collective effort for crucial breakthroughs.

"We were preparing to field for two days. Today was just about trying to do the job for the team. I still think it's a good wicket. The ball is starting to turn now. The spinners are definitely going to play a role."