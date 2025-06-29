HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Surprise! Arshdeep gets net help from familiar faces

Surprise! Arshdeep gets net help from familiar faces

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 29, 2025 19:41 IST

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Harpreet Brar and Jagjit Singh Sandhu (below) linked up with the India pacer in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/X

In the lead-up to the Edgbaston Test, Arshdeep Singh found an unexpected boost — not just from the pitch, but from two old friends.

Harpreet Brar and Jagjit Singh Sandhu linked up with the India pacer in the nets, bringing a touch of familiarity and camaraderie to a high-pressure moment in the series.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Harpreet Brar revealed how a casual chat with skipper Shubman Gill turned into an impromptu practice session.

 

“My wife is from Swindon. It is very close to Birmingham, it is a 1-1.5 hour drive. I was talking to Shubman; he texted me yesterday. So I thought, let us go and practice there,” said Brar.

Brar, who impressed during PBKS’ runners-up finish in IPL 2025 by taking 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.00, also spoke about his pride in seeing Arshdeep's growth over the years.

“I feel very proud watching Arshdeep’s journey,” Brar added, beaming with genuine admiration for his teammate.

Arshdeep too looked visibly thrilled at the presence of familiar faces during the session.

“When you come to a foreign country and see familiar faces, you can enjoy together,” said the 25-year-old left-armer.

Arshdeep Singh

Joining the duo was Jagjit Singh Sandhu, a 28-year-old fast bowler from Chandigarh, who has quietly built an impressive first-class resume. In 24 matches, Sandhu has picked up 82 wickets at an average of 24.13 and has even chipped in with the bat, scoring 317 runs with one half-century.

Sandhu took a moment to reflect on his shared history with several current Indian players, describing the journey as a full-circle moment.

“Rishabh Pant and I played Under-19 Zonal one-day cricket together. When it was my last U19 season, Gill had his first. I played with Akash Deep in the Duleep Trophy, played with Washington Sundar in the U19 zone as an opponent. Arshdeep is also my junior, used to tell him how to bowl, take a run-up and all. Today he was asking me things as well,” Sandhu recalled.

As India looks to bounce back at Edgbaston, these behind-the-scenes bonds — forged over years of domestic grind and IPL battles — may just play a quiet role in lifting spirits and sharpening focus for the challenge ahead.

 

 

