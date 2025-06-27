HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Arshdeep, Jurel Jump on That Insta Trend-Any Guesses?

June 27, 2025 11:44 IST

Arshdeep Singh with Dhruv Jurel

SEE: Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel join ‘Dame Un Grrr’ trend. Photograph and video: Arshdeep Singh/Instagram

What happens when two cricketers take on a trending reel challenge?

Laughter, mispronunciations, and viral gold! Arshdeep Singh and Dhruv Jurel just joined the 'Dame Un Grrr' craze — and fans can’t get enough.

 

In the reel, the duo can be seen trying (and failing) to pronounce the quirky phrase — bursting into laughter as they share a light-hearted moment off the field. Their reel quickly went viral, drawing smiles from fans across the cricketing world.

 

For those unfamiliar, ‘Dame Un Grrr’ is part of a trending audio clip on Instagram, taken from a catchy French song by Fantomel and Kate Linn. While the exact meaning remains unclear, its infectious rhythm and quirky delivery have made it a favourite for reels and memes alike.

