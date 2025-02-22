Son outshines father: Rahul and Anvay Dravid bat together

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid and his son, Anvay Dravid, shared the crease during a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) third-division league match. Photograph: BCCI

In a heartwarming moment on the cricket field, legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid and his 16-year-old son, Anvay Dravid, shared the crease during a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) third-division league match in Bengaluru.

Playing for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur), the father-son duo batted together briefly, marking a rare and memorable instance in the sport.

While Rahul, 52, a former India captain and World Cup-winning coach, made a short cameo of 10 runs off eight balls, it was Anvay who stole the limelight. The young wicketkeeper-batter showcased his talent with a fluent 58 off 60 balls, striking eight boundaries. Rahul Dravid, coming in at No 6, contributed 10 runs off eight deliveries. The duo added 17 runs for the fifth wicket before Anvay was dismissed.

Vijaya Cricket Club posted an imposing total of 345/7 in 50 overs, with Swapnil Yelave top-scoring with a blistering 107 off 50 balls.