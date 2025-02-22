HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Son outshines father: Rahul and Anvay Dravid bat together

Son outshines father: Rahul and Anvay Dravid bat together

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 22, 2025 17:53 IST

x

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid and his son, Anvay Dravid, shared the crease during a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) third-division league match. Photograph: BCCI

In a heartwarming moment on the cricket field, legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid and his 16-year-old son, Anvay Dravid, shared the crease during a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) third-division league match in Bengaluru.

Playing for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur), the father-son duo batted together briefly, marking a rare and memorable instance in the sport.

 

While Rahul, 52, a former India captain and World Cup-winning coach, made a short cameo of 10 runs off eight balls, it was Anvay who stole the limelight. The young wicketkeeper-batter showcased his talent with a fluent 58 off 60 balls, striking eight boundaries. Rahul Dravid, coming in at No 6, contributed 10 runs off eight deliveries. The duo added 17 runs for the fifth wicket before Anvay was dismissed.

Vijaya Cricket Club posted an imposing total of 345/7 in 50 overs, with Swapnil Yelave top-scoring with a blistering 107 off 50 balls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will India Pick 4 Spinners Vs Pak?
Will India Pick 4 Spinners Vs Pak?
2 hours early! Kohli's dedication for Pakistan clash
2 hours early! Kohli's dedication for Pakistan clash
Champions Trophy: Can India knock out Pakistan?
Champions Trophy: Can India knock out Pakistan?
Did Babar Azam's ego cost Pakistan?
Did Babar Azam's ego cost Pakistan?
'Pakistan Has Come A Long Way Since March 3, 2009'
'Pakistan Has Come A Long Way Since March 3, 2009'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Wonderful Properties Of Cloves

webstory image 2

India's 10 Tallest Statues

webstory image 3

Travelling? Don't Let Your Phone Get Hacked: 8 Tips

VIDEOS

Alia-Ranbir make a stylish entry at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding0:59

Alia-Ranbir make a stylish entry at Aadar Jain-Alekha...

Modi's special gesture to Pawar wins hearts at Marathi Lit Fest1:52

Modi's special gesture to Pawar wins hearts at Marathi...

Indian-origin Kash Patel takes oath on Bhagavad Gita as FBI director1:17

Indian-origin Kash Patel takes oath on Bhagavad Gita as...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD