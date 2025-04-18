GT name Shanaka as replacement for injured Phillips

IMAGE: Shanaka, who was part of the Gujarat Titans squad in 2023, has played three matches for them. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans on Thursday named Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for injured New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Phillips, who suffered a groin injury while fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad, returned home on April 12. He did not feature in any game for GT this season.

"Gujarat Titans (GT) have picked Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025," the IPL said in a release.

The 33-year-old Shanaka, who was part of the GT squad in 2023 and played three matches, has scored 1,456 runs and taken 33 wickets in 102 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka. He has also represented his country in 71 ODIs and six Tests.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder will join the Titans for Rs 75 lakh.