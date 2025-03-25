HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL 2025: Where will Buttler bat for Gujarat Titans?

March 25, 2025 00:23 IST

'We haven't decided at which number he will bat.'

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler in action during the Gujarat Titans' net session in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/Instagram

English talisman Jos Buttler doesn't have a problem whether he is opening or batting at No 3, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said on the eve of his team's opening IPL match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

"Firstly, we have all seen what he has done in T20 cricket for England and in IPL. I think in the previous series he batted at No 3, so I don't think there is any problem with him about batting at different numbers," Gill said.

 

"Having said that, we haven't decided at which number he will bat, maybe we will get to know about it tomorrow during the match, but over the course of I think 8-9 years that he has played IPL, he has played at different numbers and he has performed at different numbers, so I don't see that as a problem for us."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
