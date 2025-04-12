HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Injury puts Gujarat Titans all-rounder Phillips out of IPL

Injury puts Gujarat Titans all-rounder Phillips out of IPL

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 12, 2025 12:34 IST

x

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips sustained a groin injury during IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6 after coming in as substitute fielder.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips calls for help after sustaining a groin injury during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6 after coming in as substitute fielder. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to a groin injury, the franchise announced on Saturday.

The New Zealand all-rounder, who has returned home, "sustained a groin injury during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6”, according to a statement from the Titans.

 

While Phillips has not been part of GT's playing eleven all season, he was on as a substitute fielder in the game against the Sunrisers.

The injury occurred in the final over of the powerplay of SRH's innings. Phillips, who was stationed at point, chased down a shot from Ishan Kishan, but as he threw the ball back, he appeared to overstretch his groin and collapsed to the ground in pain.

He then hobbled off the field with some assistance from the GT camp.

Phillips is the second player from the Gujarat Titans' camp to return home. Earlier, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada left the team for personal reasons.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Clinical KKR demolish CSK at Chepauk
IPL PIX: Clinical KKR demolish CSK at Chepauk
Dhoni's Comeback But Narine's Show
Dhoni's Comeback But Narine's Show
Why KKR opted for an extra spinner against CSK...
Why KKR opted for an extra spinner against CSK...
Varun's Catch Silences Critics
Varun's Catch Silences Critics
Beleaguered CSK 'not putting white flag up just yet'
Beleaguered CSK 'not putting white flag up just yet'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Places To Work, According To LinkedIn

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Sholay's New Andaaz!

VIDEOS

India successfully conducts trials of long-range glide bomb 'Gaurav'2:15

India successfully conducts trials of long-range glide...

Akanksha Puri's super-hot look deserves your attention!1:15

Akanksha Puri's super-hot look deserves your attention!

Nepal welcomes New Year with vibrant Biska Festival2:11

Nepal welcomes New Year with vibrant Biska Festival

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD