Injury puts Gujarat Titans all-rounder Phillips out of IPL

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips calls for help after sustaining a groin injury during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6 after coming in as substitute fielder. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to a groin injury, the franchise announced on Saturday.

The New Zealand all-rounder, who has returned home, "sustained a groin injury during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6”, according to a statement from the Titans.

While Phillips has not been part of GT's playing eleven all season, he was on as a substitute fielder in the game against the Sunrisers.

The injury occurred in the final over of the powerplay of SRH's innings. Phillips, who was stationed at point, chased down a shot from Ishan Kishan, but as he threw the ball back, he appeared to overstretch his groin and collapsed to the ground in pain.

He then hobbled off the field with some assistance from the GT camp.

Phillips is the second player from the Gujarat Titans' camp to return home. Earlier, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada left the team for personal reasons.