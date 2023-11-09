News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Grab your World Cup semis and final tickets

Grab your World Cup semis and final tickets

Source: PTI
November 09, 2023 14:12 IST
Final batch of tickets for World Cup knock-outs to go on sale on Thursday night

ICC World Cup

A final set of tickets for the World Cup knock out games including the semifinal and final will go one sale on Thursday night.

The first semifinal will be played in Mumbai on November 15 and second in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

 

"The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (15th November), 2nd semi-final (16th November) and the all-important final on 19th November will go live at 8:00 PM on 9th November on the official ticketing website 'tickets.cricketworldcup.com'.

"This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion," the BCCI said in a release.

India, Australia and South Africa have qualified for the semifinals. The battle for the fourth spot is between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan who all have four wins from eight games.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
