Gill World No 1 batter, Siraj top bowler in ODIs

IMAGE: Shubman Gill smashed 92 against Sri Lanka and made 23 against South Africa in India's last two games, for a total of 219 runs from six innings so far in World Cup 2023. Photograph: BCCI

India's young opener Shubman Gill has overtaken Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the World No 1 batter in ODIs in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's Batting Rankings.



Gill is just the fourth player from India after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the No.1 ODI batter ranking.



The right-hander smashed 92 against Sri Lanka and made 23 against South Africa in India's last two games, for a total of 219 runs from six innings so far in World Cup 2023.

Babar has managed just 282 runs from eight knocks at the World Cup, which has seen him drop six rating points below Gill into second place as his reign of more than two years as the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the world comes to an end.



The rise of Gill to the top and the big jump of former captain Kohli to fourth on the latest ODI batter rankings comes on a massive day for India, who also had fast bowler Mohammed Siraj climb to the top of the list for ODI bowlers on the back of his 10 wickets at the World Cup.



There is a major shake-up inside the top 10 of both batting and bowling ODI lists due to good performances at the World Cup and it comes as no surprise that it is India's bevy of stars that have made the biggest impression.



Gill rises to the top for the first time in his short but impressive career, while Kohli jumps three places to fourth - and within one rating point of third-placed South African Quinton de Kock - courtesy of his 543 runs at the World Cup.



Shreyas Iyer also jumps an impressive 17 places to 18th overall on the list for ODI batters, with Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (up three spots to 11th) and Afghanistan counterpart Ibrahim Zadran (up six spots to 12th) making good ground.



The top of the ODI bowler rankings appears completely different to what it looked like at the start of the World Cup, with four players from India inside the top 10 on the back of their sensational unbeaten start to the 50-over showcase event.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj is the World No 1 bowler in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

Siraj improves two spots to regain his crown as the No.1 ranked ODI bowler, while teammates Kuldeep Yadav (up three places to fourth), Jasprit Bumrah (up three spots to eighth) and Mohammed Shami (up seven places to 10th) are all nestled within the top 10.



South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj (up two spots to second) and Australia counterpart Adam Zampa (up six places to third) are other big movers inside the top 10, while last week's No.1 ranked ODI bowler Shaheen Afridi drops four places to equal fifth alongside fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood.



The leading wicket-taker at the World Cup - Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka - jumps 31 places to 45th on the list for ODI bowlers, while India spinner Ravindra Jadeja (up eight places to 19th) and South Africa left-armer Marco Jansen (up nine spots to equal 24th) are other big movers.



Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan remains the No.1 ranked all-rounder despite an early exit at the World Cup due to injury, with Australia veteran Glenn Maxwell improving two spots to sixth after his match-winning heroics against Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

(ICC 2023)