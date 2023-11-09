This Dutch cricketer believes they can stun India

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Teja Nidamanuru/Instagram

Netherlands' cricketer Teja Nidamanuru believes in their potential to upset India in their final game of the ongoing World Cup.

Despite a recent loss to England by 160 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and their chances of reaching the semi-finals dwindling, Nidamanuru remains optimistic about their prospects.

"It's a game of cricket, and anything is possible," Nidamanuru stated.

"We play our brand of cricket and leverage our strengths. We have skillful bowlers, adept at maneuvering the ball, and some solid players against spin. We also have wicket-taking options. Of course, a bit of luck is involved. India is undoubtedly a formidable team, but in cricket, stranger things have happened."

Nidamanuru and his team are eagerly anticipating the challenge of facing the unbeaten Indian side, currently perched at the top of the table with 16 points.

He expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "Playing the best team in the competition at the top of the table is an exciting opportunity for us. Every time we take the field, we aim to display our skills and give our best. Considering our journey to the World Cup, we don't underestimate any match, and we're definitely looking forward to the clash with India on Sunday."