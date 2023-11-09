News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » This Dutch cricketer believes they can stun India

This Dutch cricketer believes they can stun India

Source: ANI
November 09, 2023 00:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Teja Nidamanuru

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Teja Nidamanuru/Instagram

Netherlands' cricketer Teja Nidamanuru believes in their potential to upset India in their final game of the ongoing World Cup.

Despite a recent loss to England by 160 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and their chances of reaching the semi-finals dwindling, Nidamanuru remains optimistic about their prospects.

 

"It's a game of cricket, and anything is possible," Nidamanuru stated.

"We play our brand of cricket and leverage our strengths. We have skillful bowlers, adept at maneuvering the ball, and some solid players against spin. We also have wicket-taking options. Of course, a bit of luck is involved. India is undoubtedly a formidable team, but in cricket, stranger things have happened."

Nidamanuru and his team are eagerly anticipating the challenge of facing the unbeaten Indian side, currently perched at the top of the table with 16 points.

He expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "Playing the best team in the competition at the top of the table is an exciting opportunity for us. Every time we take the field, we aim to display our skills and give our best. Considering our journey to the World Cup, we don't underestimate any match, and we're definitely looking forward to the clash with India on Sunday."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Jos Buttler is finally smiling at the World Cup!
Jos Buttler is finally smiling at the World Cup!
When no footwork becomes great footwork: Tendulkar
When no footwork becomes great footwork: Tendulkar
Rain threatens New Zealand's semi-final bid
Rain threatens New Zealand's semi-final bid
Gill World No 1 batter, Siraj top bowler in ODIs
Gill World No 1 batter, Siraj top bowler in ODIs
'How low will they stoop?': Modi on Nitish's remarks
'How low will they stoop?': Modi on Nitish's remarks
No online class: Rules for foreign univ in India
No online class: Rules for foreign univ in India
Chandrachud completes a yr of landmark verdicts as CJI
Chandrachud completes a yr of landmark verdicts as CJI

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

How Stokes rescued England from World Cup nightmare

How Stokes rescued England from World Cup nightmare

PICS: Stokes earns England consolation win over Dutch

PICS: Stokes earns England consolation win over Dutch

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances