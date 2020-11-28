News
Got a spot in RCB for me? Harry Kane asks Kohli

Got a spot in RCB for me? Harry Kane asks Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: November 28, 2020 13:56 IST
Harry Kane

IMAGE: England Captain and Tottenham star striker Harry Kane asked Virat Kohli if there is a place vacant in the RCB squad for IPL 2021. Photograph and Video: Kind Courtesy, Harry Kane/Twitter
 

England soccer star Harry Kane has smashed 7 goals in 9 Premier League games for Tottenham this season.

Tottenham are currently placed at top of the English Premier League table with 20 points.

On Friday, Kane showcased that he can do wonders with a cricket bat as well.

 

In a video posted on Twitter, Kane was seeing playing cricket with his England team-mates.

Kane, in his tweet, asked Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli to include him in his IPL team for the next season.

'Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??' Kane asked.

'Jersey no 10, will do @HKane,' RCB was quick to reply.

'Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman', Kohli responded.

Another cricketer to be impressed by Kane's batting was Ben Stokes, who posted, 'Love this lads. Fancy a net next summer?'

