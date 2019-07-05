WATCH: Harry Kane plays cricket with Kohli, wishes him luck

July 05, 2019 19:09 IST

IMAGE: A video grab of India captain Virat Kohli chatting with England and Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane on Friday.

The Cup did not 'come home' in football, but that did not stop FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane from wishing luck to Virat Kohli, potentially one of England's biggest obstacles in their quest to win a maiden title in cricket's showpiece.

With six goals, Kane finished as the leading scorer at the soccer World Cup last summer to win the Golden Boot, leading the team to the semi-finals for a fourth-place finish.

The two stars came face to face at the ongoing World Cup recently and Kane batted against and bowled to Kohli, who is to Indian cricket in England what the striker was to English football in Russia last year.

India and England are likely to be semi-final opponents.

"Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord's recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!" Kane tweeted.

"Virat is some player! In the high pressure situations shows what type of a player you are he does it time and time again!" the Tottenham Hotspurs forward said.

He posted a video of their meeting during which they exchanged pleasantries.

"Hi mate, good to see you. How you doing? You ok? you good? You got a bit? You got football?" asked Kane.

Enjoying the outing, Kohli responded, "I love football. That's what we were talking about the other day. Every cricket team plays football for warm ups. I bet none of the football teams ever try cricket!"

After the two enjoyed playing with bat and ball, the Indian batting mainstay said "he is much better at cricket than I am at football".

Like Kohli does for the Indian cricket team, Kane carried English hopes on his shoulders at the World Cup last year as 'It's coming home', the popular chant for fans at England games for years, played in the background.