'Good luck to him': Kapil Dev on Gambhir's new role

Source: ANI
July 17, 2024 22:46 IST
Kapil Dev

IMAGE: Kapil Dev addresses the curtain raiser for the second edition of the Trinity Golf Champions League 2024 in New Delhi. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Former Indian cricketer and World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev extended his best wishes to former opener Gautam Gambhir, who became the coach of India men's team.

 

Kapil was speaking at the launch event of the upcoming Trinity Golf Champions League in Delhi. He is also the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Kapil said about Gambhir, "Good luck to him. All the best..."

Kapil Dev

Gambhir was announced as the new head coach of Team India, replacing batting legend Rahul Dravid, on July 9 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

On Team India's ICC T20 World Cup triumph, Kapil said that the triumph was not possible only because of one player, but rather collective performance.

Kapil Dev

IMAGE: Kapil Dev with William Grant & Sons Country Director Sachin Mehta, in New Delhi. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

"Everyone in the team played well, that is why we won the cup," he added.

Kapil Dev

Recapping the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli's (76) and Axar Patel's (47) attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total thanks to Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik Pandya (3/20) and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

Kapil Dev

Talking about expectations from the Indian golf contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024, Kapil said, "We can express our good wishes, just go out and play. We do not want them to be under any pressure."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com.

