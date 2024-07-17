'Gill Is Clueless About Captaincy'

'I am not a Shubman Gill hater but I feel Ruturaj is a better option because he has scored runs in tougher situations.'

IMAGE: India Captain Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century during the third T20 International against Zimbabwe in Harare, July 10, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

Amit Mishra, the veteran Indian spinner, startled the cricketing fraternity with his candid comments on YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Unplugged.

Mishra, who plays for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, spoke about his experiences under different captains, the K L Rahul-Sanjeev Goenka incident and Shubman Gill's appointment as T20I captain for the Zimbabwe tour.

IMAGE: Amit Mishra and Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Feeling Unwanted Under Kohli

Mishra revealed his frustration with Virat Kohli, claiming he never received a clear answer about his place in the team despite repeated inquiries.

'Being liked matters a lot in team selection. Just playing good cricket isn't enough. The captain always decides the Playing XI. I had an excellent rapport with M S Dhoni. I asked him (Kohli) twice why I wasn't getting picked, he told me that I don't fit the combination,' Mishra said.

It was during an IPL game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru that Mishra confronted Kohli and ask about his place in the team. The veteran spinner claimed that Virat promised him he would ask the management and respond but he never did.

He contrasted this experience with Dhoni's transparency, where Dhoni would explain selection decisions. Mishra felt being well liked played a significant role in team selection under Kohli.

'During the IPL, our last match was against RCB. I asked him to give a clear picture about my career. He said "Mishy bhai, I'll ask and let you know".'

'Virat Kohli helped me in my comeback series against Sri Lanka in 2016. I was doing well and India needed a leg-spinner who could bowl in Sri Lanka. When I came back, he said, "From today, you will train for fitness with me".

'I told him I can't lift weights like you but I can run and whatever else you want. Then I got injured so I asked him again, but I never got a clear answer. I messaged him. He read the text and said "I'll let you know" but never did.'

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjeev Goenka ticks off LSG Captain K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Goenka's Outburst 'Not a Huge Deal'

About Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjeev Goenka scolding LSG Captain K L Rahul in public, Mishra downplayed the incident.

He acknowledged Goenka's disappointment with the team's performance but felt the media overhyped the situation.

'He (Goenka) was disappointed. We lost two back-to-back matches very badly. Against KKR, we lost by some 90-100 runs and against SRH, the match was finished within 10 overs. It felt like we were bowling them during a net practice session.

'If I am so angry about it, will someone who has actually put money into the team not feel angry? It was not a huge deal. But I later came to know that he said that the bowling was very bad and the team should have shown some fight.

'It looked like you have completely surrendered. But I feel people and media hyped it up a bit.'

IMAGE: Amit Mishra says he had a good relationship with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul's Captaincy and Gill's Elevation

Mishra cast doubt on K L Rahul's long-term captaincy for the Lucknow Super Giants, suggesting the team might look for a better fit.

'It does not matter if he is in the Indian team or not. But a person who has the right mentality for T20s should be the captain. Someone who plays for the team should be captain. I am sure LSG will look for a better captain,' Mishra predicted.

He also questioned the decision to appoint Shubman Gill as India's T20I captain for the Zimbabwe series, believing Gill lacked the necessary leadership skills.

"Mai Shubman ko captain nahi banaunga, kyonki maine usey IPL mein dekha, he doesn't know ki captaincy kaise karna hai, uske paas captaincy ka idea hi nahi hai. (I would not have made him the captain. You saw the IPL this season, Gill doesn't know how to captain the side, he is clueless),' Mishra said.

'Just because he is a part of the Indian team, he shouldn't be made the captain. Gill has done well in the IPL over the last few seasons, he did fine in the Indian team as well. The Indian team made him the captain as they want to give him the leadership experience, which wasn't visible when he led Gujarat Titans in IPL,' he added.

'There's Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad who can lead India in T20Is. Right now, the BCCI is only looking to assess all options,' he said on being asked about the reason behind Gill's elevation.

'I am not a Shubman Gill hater, I also like him. But I feel Ruturaj is a better option because he has scored runs in tougher situations, be it for the Chennai Super Kings or during the Asian Games. He is a good option, should be kept with the team, the way Yashasvi Jaiswal was with the Indian side at the T20 World Cup.'

'He is someone who can deliver in T20Is, ODIs and Tests. The most important thing is, who brings calmness to the team? He doesn't play risky shots much. He (Ruturaj) should hire a good manager (for social media PR).'

IMAGE: Amit Mishra touched upon various controversial topics in Indian cricket. Photograph: BCCI

His Spat with Irfan Pathan

Mishra reflected on the social media disagreement with Irfan Pathan in 2022, where they clashed over following the Constitution.

Mishra maintained he spoke from the heart and continues to prioritise following the rules.

'It was the first book to be followed. Yes, that's right. Although I received a lot of abuses, I also received a lot of love, much more than those abuses... But I spoke from the heart.

'If you follow the rules in ten other countries you visit, why not in India? India is also a country with rules and regulations; follow them. What's the problem? If you have a problem, leave.'

Mishra now keeps his distance from Irfan Pathan and only shakes hands with him, never hugging him.

'I maintain my distance. I keep relationships as they are. I love my close friends. The ones who are commercial are commercial. The close ones are close.'