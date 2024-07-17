Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja, who announced his retirement from Twenty20 International cricket after India's historic T20 World Cup victory, paid a touching tribute on his Instagram account to his mother.

Jadeja dedicated his achievements to his late mother, who passed away in 2005 when he was just 17. He shared a sketch depicting himself holding the T20 World Cup trophy alongside his mother.

'Whatever I'm doing on the field, it's a tribute to you'.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, the all-rounder's father, had earlier spoken about the strained relationship with his son and daughter-in-law, Rivaba Jadeja.

Following this heartfelt tribute, it is hoped that things will improve.