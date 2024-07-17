What's Happened To Arjuna Ranatunga?

A recent photograph of Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka's iconic World Cup-winning captain, has taken social media by storm.

Fans are stunned by the legendary cricketer's dramatic body transformation. Ranatunga, who played a crucial role in leading Sri Lanka to their historic 1996 World Cup victory, was a portly cricketer during his playing days.

Following his cricket career, he transitioned into politics, serving as an MP in Sri Lanka.

The viral photo, showing Ranatunga alongside Kapil Dev, has captivated the Internet.

'Two World Cup-winning captains,' tweeted cricket writer Rex Clementine.