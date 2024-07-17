News
Jaiswal, Gill make gains in latest ICC T20I rankings

Jaiswal, Gill make gains in latest ICC T20I rankings

Source: PTI
July 17, 2024 17:32 IST
IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal with Shubman Gill. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Zimbabwe Cricket/X

The big-hitting Suryakumar Yadav is the highest placed Indian at second spot, while young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal occupies the sixth position in the ICC T20I batting rankings issued on Wednesday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has dropped a place to the eighth position in the T20 batters' list, which was updated following India's recent 4-1 series triumph over Zimbabwe.

Jaiswal was the big winner following his 141 runs in the series as he rose four places, behind No.1 ranked batter Travis Head of Australia and Suryakumar.

 

Shubman Gill, who led India against Zimbabwe in the absence of senior players and was the leading run-scorer of the series with 170 runs from five innings, moved up a whopping 36 places to 37th.

No Indian features in the top 10 of the T20I bowlers rankings. Axar Patel, who was rested for the Zimbabwe series, dropped four places to 13th spot.

Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar and spinner Washington Sundar also made upward movements. Mukesh, who scalped eight wickets from three games, has gained 36 places to rise to 46th spot. Washington, who picked up eight wickets in five matches, has risen 21 spots to 73rd rank.

England's Adil Rashid is leading T20I bowlers' chart ahead of South Africa's Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka. In the T20I all-rounders' rankings, India's Hardik Pandya dropped four places to sixth while Axar slipped one rung to 13th.

Washington (41st) and Shivam Dube (43rd) have risen by eight and 35 places to 41st abd 43rd spots respectively. Sri Lanka's Hasaranga continues to top the all-rounders' list ahead os Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza.

Source: PTI
