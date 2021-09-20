News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Glad I could take up responsibility: says CSK's Gaikwad

Glad I could take up responsibility: says CSK's Gaikwad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 20, 2021 17:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad bagged his fifth man-of-the-match award in 13 IPL matches. Photograph: BCCI

Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is glad that he could take up the responsibility of guiding Chennai Super Kings to an eventual winning total from a 'tough situation' against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the second leg of IPL in Dubai on Sunday.

 

The 24-year-old Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 88 off 58 deliveries to guide CSK to a fighting 156/6 after they were struggling on 24/4 at one stage. CSK eventually won the match by 20 runs.

"Obviously the situation was tough as most of the top-order batsmen got out. I had to take the responsibility and then find a way how can we reach up to 120-130," Gaikwad told teammate Deepak Chahar in a video posted on the IPL website.

"And after spending some time on the crease the target got extended by 10 runs everytime, 140-150 looked possible then."  

Gaikwad took up the onus on himself after the likes of Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni were dismissed early, while Ambati was retired hurt.

The opener and senior pro Ravindra Jadeja (26) shared crucial 81 runs for the fifth wicket to take CSK forward and lay the foundation for the winning total.

"The conversation I had with Jaddu bhai (Jadeja) in between was to build a partnership, it was the plan and thankfully it got executed," said Gaikwad, who bagged his fifth man-of-the-match award in 13 IPL matches.

"Our preparation was good, we came a little early here than other teams. We had plenty of match simulations where we tried simulating slog overs batting as well as early on in the innings, setting target as well. I think that was really helpful."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected'
'Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected'
I've enjoyed the strong bond with RCB: Kohli
I've enjoyed the strong bond with RCB: Kohli
Virat Kohli's T20I Numbers Are AWESOME!
Virat Kohli's T20I Numbers Are AWESOME!
MAPPED: How many are vaccinated in each state
MAPPED: How many are vaccinated in each state
India to resume export of Covid vaccine next month
India to resume export of Covid vaccine next month
Congress's ek teer aur multiple nishan in Punjab
Congress's ek teer aur multiple nishan in Punjab
No ceasefire violation along LoC since Feb truce: Army
No ceasefire violation along LoC since Feb truce: Army

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Top Performer: Gaikwad is CSK's Star!

Top Performer: Gaikwad is CSK's Star!

Turning Point: MI Rues Gaikwad's Drop

Turning Point: MI Rues Gaikwad's Drop

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances