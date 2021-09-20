News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected'

'Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected'

Source: PTI
September 20, 2021 09:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo were instrumental in giving CSK the momentum in the final overs. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo "got us more than what we expected" after his team was reeling at 24 for four at one stage of its IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

Gaikwad stroked his way to an unbeaten 88 while Bravo, batting at number eight, smashed 23 off just 8 balls as CSK made 156 for six after opting to bat first. 

 

The total proved to be more than enough as CSK beat MI by 20 runs.

"At 30 for 4, you want to put up a respectable score, I felt Rutu and Bravo got us more than what we expected. We thought of 140, to get close to 160 was tremendous," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Rayudu got injured, so it was tough to come back from there but we batted sensibly and finished superbly. It was sensible for one batter to bat right through to the end."

Talking about the wicket, Dhoni said, "The wicket was two-paced, slightly slow to start off. Also it's difficult if you're batting lower down, if you don't get a chance to see what is happening, you want to go hard."

Dhoni also said that Ambati Rayudu, who retired hurt after getting hit while batting, should be fine by the next match.

Gaikwad was declared the Player of the Match and he said it was one of his better knocks.

"Obviously one of my top innings until now, given the pressure we were in. I had to grind it out, bat till 10-12 overs, give myself time and push for 120-130, and then slowly 140-150 was possible. It was a matter of spending time in the middle," he said.

"Mahi bhai, everyone in the CSK management, once they back you, they don't make you think anything but positive things. The Sri Lanka tour and preparation coming here helped a lot."

MI's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard was also all praise for Gaikwad.

"Ruturaj batted really well. In T20 cricket, if one person bats through he can hurt you. We didn't finish off well with the ball. Losing by 20 runs you know those were the extra runs we conceded," he said.

He did not find any fault with the pitch but blamed poor batting for the defeat.

"The surface was good, new ball had movement, our seamers got early wickets. Their batters tried to continue the momentum throughout, we didn't do that."

"Even though they got 150-plus, as a batting team we could have gotten that. Losing three wickets was a cardinal sin for us. Given the circumstances, Saurabh (Tiwary, 50 not out) batted really well," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performer: Gaikwad is CSK's Star!
Top Performer: Gaikwad is CSK's Star!
Turning Point: MI Rues Gaikwad's Drop
Turning Point: MI Rues Gaikwad's Drop
Knee niggle keeps Rohit out of Mumbai Indians-CSK tie
Knee niggle keeps Rohit out of Mumbai Indians-CSK tie
Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi is new Punjab CM
Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi is new Punjab CM
CSK coach Fleming praises Gaikwad's superb innings
CSK coach Fleming praises Gaikwad's superb innings
ASK ANU: 'My husband doesn't love me'
ASK ANU: 'My husband doesn't love me'
Stock Market Boom: Is Your Money SAFE?
Stock Market Boom: Is Your Money SAFE?

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

CSK coach Fleming praises Gaikwad's superb innings

CSK coach Fleming praises Gaikwad's superb innings

IPL PICS: Gaikwad, Bravo lead CSK fightback vs Mumbai

IPL PICS: Gaikwad, Bravo lead CSK fightback vs Mumbai

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances