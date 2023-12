Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test in South Africa, several members of the Indian cricket team embarked on a wildlife safari, documenting their adventures with visuals posted on Instagram.

Shubman Gill shared snapshots of wildlife encounters during the safari, featuring lions and rhinoceroses.

Simultaneously, Sarfaraz Khan, part of the India 'A' tour, savoured the safari experience, sharing photos on his account.

'Africa, you Beauty', Sarfaraz's caption, perfectly captures the allure of the safari.