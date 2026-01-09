HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gill's 'insane' Test prep move gets backing

Gill's 'insane' Test prep move gets backing

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 09, 2026 17:16 IST

x

‘I think it is an insane call from a leader. There cannot be a better call than that’

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has asked the BCCI for a 15-day preparation window before every Test assignment. Photograph: BCCI

India’s recent struggles in Test cricket have forced some hard introspection, and captain Shubman Gill has responded with a clear statement of intent. Seeking to restore structure and respect to the longest format, Gill has asked the BCCI for a 15-day preparation window before every Test assignment, a move that has resonated strongly with former cricketers.

India’s red-ball form has dipped noticeably over the past year, with series defeats against New Zealand, Australia and England pushing the team to the brink of elimination from the World Test Championship (WTC) race. Against this backdrop, Gill’s push for extended preparation time has been widely welcomed as a proactive attempt to arrest the slide.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa was particularly emphatic in his praise, describing Gill’s request as a bold and necessary intervention.

 

"I think it is an insane call from a leader. There cannot be a better call than that. He is taking charge of Test cricket in that sense. It is very good. Before a Test series, a team needs a preparation of at least two weeks. We are playing Test series to win the WTC. So to win that, we cannot win by just playing Test cricket. You have to plan, prepare, and build. You need to give that respect to Test cricket as a board and a team. I am very happy that he brought it up," he said on his YouTube channel.

Uthappa is not alone in backing Gill’s thinking. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has also thrown his weight behind the idea, underlining the BCCI’s capacity to prioritise preparation over commercial considerations.

"But if you look at the BCCI, we are a strong board and not financially dependent. We don't need three extra games. So if we wish to prepare well, then we can create a window. Preparation has been integral. So if Gill is saying this, find a window, prepare a window. It is unfortunate that you are jumping from one continent to another and playing different formats. The demands are also very different. If the preparation is not good and they fail, it's a function of you not preparing well as well," he said on Backstage with Boria.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Craziest Collapse! How Mumbai Slumped To 1 Run Defeat
Craziest Collapse! How Mumbai Slumped To 1 Run Defeat
Childhood Friends Clash: Arjun Gets Shaw Out
Childhood Friends Clash: Arjun Gets Shaw Out
India Boycott Could Hurt Bangladesh: Tamim Warns BCB
India Boycott Could Hurt Bangladesh: Tamim Warns BCB
Shreyas cleared to play ODI series vs New Zealand
Shreyas cleared to play ODI series vs New Zealand
Kohli Hits The Nets Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs
Kohli Hits The Nets Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Snow Blankets Central England Town as Storm Goretti Hits Europe2:07

Snow Blankets Central England Town as Storm Goretti Hits...

Salim Khan spotted with wife Salma in Bandra1:08

Salim Khan spotted with wife Salma in Bandra

Nia Sharma dazzles in white dress0:34

Nia Sharma dazzles in white dress

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO