Gill's 'insane' Test prep move gets backing

‘I think it is an insane call from a leader. There cannot be a better call than that’

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has asked the BCCI for a 15-day preparation window before every Test assignment. Photograph: BCCI

India’s recent struggles in Test cricket have forced some hard introspection, and captain Shubman Gill has responded with a clear statement of intent. Seeking to restore structure and respect to the longest format, Gill has asked the BCCI for a 15-day preparation window before every Test assignment, a move that has resonated strongly with former cricketers.

India’s red-ball form has dipped noticeably over the past year, with series defeats against New Zealand, Australia and England pushing the team to the brink of elimination from the World Test Championship (WTC) race. Against this backdrop, Gill’s push for extended preparation time has been widely welcomed as a proactive attempt to arrest the slide.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa was particularly emphatic in his praise, describing Gill’s request as a bold and necessary intervention.

"I think it is an insane call from a leader. There cannot be a better call than that. He is taking charge of Test cricket in that sense. It is very good. Before a Test series, a team needs a preparation of at least two weeks. We are playing Test series to win the WTC. So to win that, we cannot win by just playing Test cricket. You have to plan, prepare, and build. You need to give that respect to Test cricket as a board and a team. I am very happy that he brought it up," he said on his YouTube channel.

Uthappa is not alone in backing Gill’s thinking. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has also thrown his weight behind the idea, underlining the BCCI’s capacity to prioritise preparation over commercial considerations.

"But if you look at the BCCI, we are a strong board and not financially dependent. We don't need three extra games. So if we wish to prepare well, then we can create a window. Preparation has been integral. So if Gill is saying this, find a window, prepare a window. It is unfortunate that you are jumping from one continent to another and playing different formats. The demands are also very different. If the preparation is not good and they fail, it's a function of you not preparing well as well," he said on Backstage with Boria.