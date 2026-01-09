HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Craziest Collapse! How Mumbai Slumped To 1 Run Defeat

Craziest Collapse! How Mumbai Slumped To 1 Run Defeat

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 09, 2026 05:14 IST

x

Sarfaraz

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian in List A cricket but Mumbai lost to Punjab by one run in a Group C encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Photograph: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram
 

T20 cricket promises chaos, but this was chaos of a rarer kind!

In one of the most bizarre batting collapses in the history of Indian domestic cricket, Mumbai lost four wickets for a mere three runs, slumping to a one run defeat to Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

While chasing 217, Mumbai seemed to be on track, racing to 191 for five, thanks to a blistering 15-ball half-century by Sarfaraz Khan.

But what happened next at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya ground in Jaipur was an extraordinary implosion.

The Mumbai innings fell apart dramatically, losing five wickets while adding just 24 runs to their score, with the last four batters managing just three runs.

Credit must go to Punjab's bowlers Gurnoor Brar (4/57) and Mayank Markande (4/31) as they initiated a monumental collapse, skittling the eight-time champions out for 215 in 26.2 overs and helping their side clinch a win by the barest of margins.

Sarfaraz's blistering 20 ball 62 was studded with seven fours and five sixes. His pyrotechnics was highlighted by a brutal assault on Punjab Skipper Abhishek Sharma, whom he smashed for three sixes and three fours.

After his dismissal, Skipper Shreyas Iyer (45) tried to anchor the chase, but wickets fell around him, including those of Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Shivam Dube (12).

With no scoreboard pressure, Mumbai still needed only 16 runs with more than 27 overs remaining and five wickets in hand.

However, the tide turned when Rahul Chahar removed Iyer at 201 for six in the 23rd over.

Mumbai required just five runs to win with four wickets in hand but lost all their remaining wickets while adding three more runs.

Earlier, Punjab were bowled out for 216, with Ramandeep Singh (72) and Anmolpreet Singh (57) scoring fifties.

The result ensured Punjab finished on top of Group C, with Mumbai settling for second place.

Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh finished with 16 points each in third and fourth position.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Suryakumar Flops Again!
Suryakumar Flops Again!
Injury scare: Tilak Varma ruled out of NZ T20Is
Injury scare: Tilak Varma ruled out of NZ T20Is
T20 WC: Bangladesh keeps pushing for venue change
T20 WC: Bangladesh keeps pushing for venue change
Jurel's ton stuns Bengal; NRR breaks Baroda hearts
Jurel's ton stuns Bengal; NRR breaks Baroda hearts
Vijay Hazare: SRH recruit Shivang rips Karnataka apart
Vijay Hazare: SRH recruit Shivang rips Karnataka apart

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 2

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers3:06

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers

Akanksha Puri looks smokin' hot!1:31

Akanksha Puri looks smokin' hot!

CM Yogi holds 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple1:12

CM Yogi holds 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO