Craziest Collapse! How Mumbai Slumped To 1 Run Defeat

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian in List A cricket but Mumbai lost to Punjab by one run in a Group C encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Photograph: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

T20 cricket promises chaos, but this was chaos of a rarer kind!

In one of the most bizarre batting collapses in the history of Indian domestic cricket, Mumbai lost four wickets for a mere three runs, slumping to a one run defeat to Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

While chasing 217, Mumbai seemed to be on track, racing to 191 for five, thanks to a blistering 15-ball half-century by Sarfaraz Khan.

But what happened next at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya ground in Jaipur was an extraordinary implosion.

The Mumbai innings fell apart dramatically, losing five wickets while adding just 24 runs to their score, with the last four batters managing just three runs.

Credit must go to Punjab's bowlers Gurnoor Brar (4/57) and Mayank Markande (4/31) as they initiated a monumental collapse, skittling the eight-time champions out for 215 in 26.2 overs and helping their side clinch a win by the barest of margins.

Sarfaraz's blistering 20 ball 62 was studded with seven fours and five sixes. His pyrotechnics was highlighted by a brutal assault on Punjab Skipper Abhishek Sharma, whom he smashed for three sixes and three fours.

After his dismissal, Skipper Shreyas Iyer (45) tried to anchor the chase, but wickets fell around him, including those of Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Shivam Dube (12).

With no scoreboard pressure, Mumbai still needed only 16 runs with more than 27 overs remaining and five wickets in hand.

However, the tide turned when Rahul Chahar removed Iyer at 201 for six in the 23rd over.

Mumbai required just five runs to win with four wickets in hand but lost all their remaining wickets while adding three more runs.

Earlier, Punjab were bowled out for 216, with Ramandeep Singh (72) and Anmolpreet Singh (57) scoring fifties.

The result ensured Punjab finished on top of Group C, with Mumbai settling for second place.

Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh finished with 16 points each in third and fourth position.