Shreyas cleared to play ODI series vs New Zealand

Shreyas cleared to play ODI series vs New Zealand

REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
January 08, 2026 23:50 IST

Shreyas

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer is 83 runs shy of 3,000 ODI runs. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been cleared to join the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting in Baroda on January 11, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Shreyas was included in the ODI squad against the Kiwis subject to fitness clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. He had been recuperating from a spleen injury sustained during the tour Down Under.

Shreyas, captaining Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in the absence of Shardul Thakur, has featured in two matches so far and is expected to be a part of India's Playing XI against New Zealand. 

The 31-year-old right-hander is currently India's ODI vice-captain. He suffered the injury while attempting a diving catch during the third ODI in Sydney back in October. After the match, he was rushed to hospital with internal bleeding, and subsequent tests revealed he had suffered a spleen laceration. The injury ruled him out of the home ODI series against South Africa.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shreyas has been in good touch, stroking 82 and 45 in the first two games.

 

Shreyas had a fine run in ODIs in 2025, tallying 496 runs in 11 matches with five fifties at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of over 89.

With 243 runs in five matches, including two fifties, he was India's top run-getter in their ICC Champions Trophy title-winning campaign.

Shreyas is 83 runs shy of 3,000 ODI runs, having amassed 2,917 runs in 73 matches at an average of 47.81. He has five centuries and 23 fifties under his belt.

