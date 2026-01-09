Kohli Hits The Nets Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
By REDIFF CRICKET
January 09, 2026 08:53 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats in the nets during India's training session in Vadodara on Thursday. Photographs: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli hits the nets in Vadodara on Thursday as he geared up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The batting great last played for India little over a month ago when he featured in the ODI series against South Africa at home. In the interim, he featured in domestic cricket as he played two games for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he looked in great form, scoring a fluent 131 against Andhra and a composed 77 against Gujarat in the final week of December.

The 37-year-old enjoyed an outstanding run with the bat in the three-match series against South Africa, finishing as the leading run-scorer in the series with 302 runs in three matches, including knocks of 135, 102 and 65 not out.

 

Earlier in October, during the ODI series in Australia, he suffered a rare lean patch as he was dismissed for two successive ducks before silencing his critics with a superb 74 not out in the third match at Sydney.

The opening ODI against the Kiwis will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara on January 11, Sunday followed by the second game at Rajkot on January 14 and the third and final ODI at Indore on January 18.

