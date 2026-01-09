HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Childhood Friends Clash: Arjun Gets Shaw Out

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 09, 2026 06:32 IST

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw, who now turns out for Maharashtra after moving on from Mumbai, endured a brief stay of 1 off 5 balls, off Arjun Tendulkar's bowling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Shaw/Instagram
 

The scorecard told one story, but the moment carried far more weight.

When Arjun Tendulkar dismissed Prithvi Shaw for just one run in Maharashtra's Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-2026 clash against Goa at the Dr Soni stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, it was not just another early wicket -- it was a meeting of two childhood friends now representing different teams.

Shaw, who now turns out for Maharashtra after moving on from Mumbai, endured a brief stay of 1 off 5 balls, caught by Deepraj Gaonkar off Arjun's bowling. The dismissal came amid a dramatic collapse, with Maharashtra slumping to 10 for 3 inside the sixth over.

Arshin Kulkarni and Ankit Bawane were dismissed for ducks before Arjun, playing for Goa, struck to remove his long-time friend, leaving the batting side in serious trouble.

What made the moment special was the bond shared by the batter and the bowler. Shaw and Arjun have known each other since they were eight or nine, growing up together in Mumbai's fiercely competitive cricket circuit.

Both rose through the age-group ranks side by side, represented the same clubs, and later shared the Ranji dressing room for Mumbai before their paths diverged in domestic cricket.

That connection runs deeper than cricket alone. Shaw has often spoken of Sachin Tendulkar as a mentor, and a now-viral photograph of Shaw and Arjun watching India lift the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede stadium remains a cherished memory -- a snapshot of two boys dreaming big, unaware of where the game would eventually take them.

Shaw was once the subject of tremendous anticipation, with experts and supporters likening him to the senior Tendulkar. However, his career has faced challenges, and he has not represented India since 2021.

The 25 year old also went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction but managed to secure a spot with Delhi Capitals in 2026. Despite the setbacks, Shaw has maintained a close friendship with Arjun Tendulkar, son of the iconic Sachin, who has closely observed Shaw's ups and downs.

In a recent interview, Shaw revealed that Sachin still has faith in him and has urged him to return to his previous form.

Back on the field, Maharashtra needed leadership, and Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered in style. He steadied the innings with a composed 134 off 131 balls, guiding his side to a respectable 249 for 7 in 50 overs after the early collapse.

For Arjun Tendulkar, the day also marked a personal milestone. After opening the batting for Goa in the previous match, he opened the bowling on Thursday, becoming the first player to open both the batting and bowling in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game -- a rare feat.

A wicket may have separated them on the day, but the story belonged to two friends whose journeys began together in Mumbai colours and continue to intersect on the domestic stage.

