Gill's Gift For Sarfaraz!

Gill's Gift For Sarfaraz!

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 13, 2026 15:45 IST

Sarfaraz Khan

Photographs: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

He may not be in the scheme of things for the Indian team currently but Shubman Gill certainly has Sarfaraz Khan high on his friends' list.

The generous Gill gifted Sarfaraz a Casio G-Shock watch, which the Mumbai batter proudly showed off to his fans on social media.

'Thank you @shubmangill clean watch @gshock_in,' said Sarfaraz on Instagram.

Safaraz has been in blazing hot form in domestic cricket, having smashed 303 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 190.56 with a century and two fifties in the Vijay Hazare Trophy recently.

