Home  » Cricket » 'Chhota Cheeku': Kohli Meets Mini-Me

'Chhota Cheeku': Kohli Meets Mini-Me

January 13, 2026 12:38 IST

'Woh dekh, mera duplicate baitha hai'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli finds his duplicate in the stands. Photograph: Virat Kohli Fan Club/X
 

Virat Kohli recently shared a heartwarming moment with Garvit Uttam, a young fan who has gone viral for his uncanny resemblance to Kohli's childhood photographs.

During India's first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, Virat met Garvit and was visibly taken aback by the striking similarity.

Kohli couldn't stop smiling as he signed autographs and interacted with the young admirer, whom he affectionately nicknamed 'chhota cheeku'.

Kohli is fondly known as 'Cheeku' within the Indian team -- a nickname that became popular after it was picked up on the stump mic by then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

'I like Kohli's style and aura'

Garvit has since opened up about the unforgettable interaction, recalling how a single shout of Kohli's name was enough to catch the legendary batter's attention.

'I like Kohli's style and aura. I just shouted his name once and he looked back at me. He came over, said hi and told me that he would return in a while,' Garvit said in a viral video.

'Then he went to Rohit Sharma and said, 'Woh dekh, mera duplicate baitha hai (My duplicate is sitting right there).' He called me 'chhota cheeku'.

'I also met K L Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and Rohit Sharma,' Garvit added.

