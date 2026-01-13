Badoni Selection: Is Gambhir Playing Favourites?

Fans on social media accused Gautam Gambhir of favouritism, questioning Ayush Badoni's inclusion given his modest List A record.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir's handling of Washington Sundar triggers row. Photograph: BCCI

Washington Sundar's decision to bat despite carrying an injury in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara has sparked serious questions over the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management's approach.

Sundar walked out to bat during India's tense chase of 301 on Sunday and remained unbeaten on 7 off 7 balls, with K L Rahul eventually steering the team home.

However, within hours of the match, the spin-bowling all-rounder was ruled out of the remainder of the series and replaced by Ayush Badoni -- a move that intensified scrutiny over how injured players are being handled under the current regime.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif strongly criticised the management's 'double standards', pointing to how Shubman Gill was handled during the recent Test series in South Africa.

Gill, despite being fit enough to bat, was kept out as a precaution to avoid aggravating his injury -- an approach Kaif believes should have been followed in Sundar's case as well.

'You will remember when Shubman Gill was injured, he did not come out to bat in that Test match, even though people felt 20 or 30 runs from him could help India win. That was done to fully protect the player. But the same thinking was not applied with Sundar. That is why I feel it was a wrong call,' Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Sending an injured player under pressure was an unnecessary gamble, Kaif further argued even if the chase eventually ended in India's favour.

'K L Rahul's running between the wickets was affected. Sundar couldn't take doubles and was restricted to singles. Even though the required run rate was around a run-a-ball and the match was under control, the risk of aggravating the injury was very high. What could have been a one-week or ten-day injury might now stretch to 20 or 30 days,' he added.

Ayush Badoni's Modest Record

The controversy deepened after Ayush Badoni received his maiden ODI call-up for the remaining two matches of the series. Sundar was officially ruled out after reporting acute discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling in the first ODI, but Badoni's selection has drawn widespread criticism, with fingers pointed squarely at Head Coach Gautam Gambhir.

Fans on social media accused Gambhir of favouritism, questioning Badoni's inclusion given his modest List A record.

In 22 innings, the 26 year old has scored 693 runs at an average of 36.47, with one century and five half-centuries, while also picking up 22 wickets at an average of 23.50.

Gambhir, who worked closely with Badoni during their time together at Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, is believed to have backed the youngster's potential for success at the international level.

However, the decision has only fuelled perceptions of bias, with critics alleging that players from Gambhir's former franchises or domestic set-ups are being fast-tracked into the national side.

With questions now being raised over injury management, selection transparency, and consistency in decision-making, the Sundar episode has put Gambhir's leadership under the spotlight -- despite India's victory in the series opener.