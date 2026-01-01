HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Runs, fitness, results ... yet Sarfaraz ignored

Runs, fitness, results ... yet Sarfaraz ignored

January 01, 2026 15:51 IST

‘It’s really baffling to me why he’s not being picked in any format when he has been so consistent’

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan has continued to make a strong case for selection. Photograph: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Despite piling up runs in domestic cricket and delivering whenever handed a chance for India, Sarfaraz Khan remains on the sidelines -- a situation that former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has described as both baffling and unfair.

Sarfaraz had to grind season after season on the domestic circuit before finally earning his maiden Test call-up against England in 2023. However, after failing to feature in a single match during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the right-hander was dropped from the Test side altogether. Even a visible transformation in fitness -- including significant weight loss -- has not helped his cause, with Sarfaraz ignored for India’s recent home Test series against the West Indies and South Africa.

 

The 27-year-old has played six Tests for India, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10, with one century and three half-centuries to his name.

Vengsarkar expressed disbelief at Sarfaraz’s continued exclusion, pointing to both his domestic dominance and impactful contributions at the international level. He specifically recalled Sarfaraz’s crucial partnership with Devdutt Padikkal during the home series against England, which proved decisive in India’s victory.

“It’s really baffling to me why he’s not being picked in any format when he has been so consistent, even for India when given opportunities,” Vengsarkar told The Times of India.

“I watched him and Devdutt Padikkal batting together against England in Dharamsala. It was a crucial session. They batted beautifully and put together an important partnership that ultimately helped India win the Test.”

Sarfaraz has continued to make a strong case for selection. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, he has made a sensational start, scoring 220 runs in just three innings, including a blistering 157 off 75 balls against Goa.

Despite touring Australia for the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sarfaraz did not get a single game, a decision that left the former BCCI chief selector openly critical of Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee.

“After that home series against England, he didn’t get another opportunity. Of course, he was on the Australia tour, but wasn’t given a chance at all. That really baffles me,” Vengsarkar said.

“He’s good enough to play all formats. A talent like this being ignored and neglected is a real shame.”

