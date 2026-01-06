HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
600+ Runs: Padikkal Makes Vijay Hazare History

600+ Runs: Padikkal Makes Vijay Hazare History

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
January 06, 2026 13:50 IST

Devdutt Padikkal

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal's record-breaking Vijay Hazare campaign continues. Photograph: Devdutt Padikkal/Instagram
 

Devdutt Padikkal continued his dream run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-2026 on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in Ahmedabad, even if his 91 off 82 balls against Rajasthan felt strangely modest by his towering standards.

In a tournament where most batters would celebrate such an innings, Padikkal walked off short of a century yet further cemented his status as the competition's standout performer.

The Karnataka left-hander has now amassed over 600 runs in just six innings, a staggering return that highlights the consistency and control with which he has dominated the season. His latest knock was built on timing, composure and class, anchoring the innings with trademark assurance.

Across the tournament, scores of 147, 124, 113, 108 and 91 have taken Padikkal to 605 runs at an extraordinary average of 100.83, with four centuries and a near-miss fifty. That a fluent 91 could feel underwhelming is a measure of the unreal standards he has set match after match.

Devdutt Padikkal

What makes the run even more remarkable is its historical significance. Padikkal has become the first batter to score 600 runs in three different editions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, underlining sustained excellence rather than a fleeting purple patch.

Across 38 List A innings, he now boasts 13 hundreds and 13 fifties, numbers that place him firmly in elite company.

Padikkal has shown he can bat long, accelerate when needed, and control an innings from start to finish. Yet, despite this unreal form, he remains outside India's ODI setup -- raising inevitable questions about how high the selection bar truly is.

If performances alone decide selection, Devdutt Padikkal has done more than enough to force the door open.

REDIFF CRICKET
