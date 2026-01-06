Celebrating India's World Champions!

IMAGE: Nita Ambani with World Cup-winning captains Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepika T C and Rohit Sharma at the United In Triumph event in Mumbai, January 5, 2025. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

India's World Cup winning captains -- Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepika T C and Rohit Sharma -- were honoured by the Reliance Foundation in Mumbai on Monday.



Harmanpreet captained India women to the ODI World Cup title -- the first ever world title in the history of India women's cricket, while Deepika-led India lifted the inaugural women's T20 World Cup for the Blind in December.



Rohit led India to glory at the T20 World Cup in 2024 -- their second world title in the T20 format.



'Today we are united in triumph. We are going to celebrate them and celebrate their victories,' said Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani.



'All three cricket teams, the men's cricket team, the women's cricket team and the blind cricket team of India are all here under one roof, and on behalf of every Indian, we are going to honour them tonight for giving us so much joy and happiness.'



The event was graced by legends Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid along with members of the World Cup winning teams.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur looks elegant in a black and red sari designed by Shantanu Nikhil. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Coaches Reunite! Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey and Rahul Dravid, who were together part of the Indian coaching staff that won the T20 World Cup in June 2024. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan graces the event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Dr Anjali Tendular and Sachin Tendulkar with daughter Sara. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana with World Cup winning team-mates Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: World Cup winners Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Sania Mirza. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah with wife Sanjana Ganesan. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Nita Ambani. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha Shetty. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Anil Kumble with wife Chethana and children Mayas, Svasti and Aaruni. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Former India women's captain Mithali Raj. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla with wife Anuradha Prasad. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Table tennis star Manika Batra. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: R P Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Piyush Chawla and Shivam Dube. Photograph: Panna Bandekar