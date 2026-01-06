HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Celebrating India's World Champions!

January 06, 2026 12:59 IST

Nita Ambani with World Cup-winning captains Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepika T C and Rohit Sharma.

IMAGE: Nita Ambani with World Cup-winning captains Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepika T C and Rohit Sharma at the United In Triumph event in Mumbai, January 5, 2025. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

India's World Cup winning captains -- Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepika T C and Rohit Sharma -- were honoured by the Reliance Foundation in Mumbai on Monday.

Harmanpreet captained India women to the ODI World Cup title -- the first ever world title in the history of India women's cricket, while Deepika-led India lifted the inaugural women's T20 World Cup for the Blind in December.

Rohit led India to glory at the T20 World Cup in 2024 -- their second world title in the T20 format.

'Today we are united in triumph. We are going to celebrate them and celebrate their victories,' said Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani.

'All three cricket teams, the men's cricket team, the women's cricket team and the blind cricket team of India are all here under one roof, and on behalf of every Indian, we are going to honour them tonight for giving us so much joy and happiness.'

The event was graced by legends Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid along with members of the World Cup winning teams.

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur looks elegant in a black and red sari designed by Shantanu Nikhil. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey and Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Coaches Reunite! Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey and Rahul Dravid, who were together part of the Indian coaching staff that won the T20 World Cup in June 2024. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Amitabh Bachchan

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan graces the event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Hardik Pandya with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Jemimah Rodrigues

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and daughter Sara

IMAGE: Dr Anjali Tendular and Sachin Tendulkar with daughter Sara. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Radha Yadav, Smriti Mandhana and Arundhati Reddy

IMAGE: Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana with World Cup winning team-mates Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana

IMAGE: World Cup winners Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal

IMAGE: Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Sania Mirza. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Jasprit Bumrah with wife Sanjana Ganesan

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah with wife Sanjana Ganesan. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Nita Ambani

IMAGE: Nita Ambani. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha Shetty

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha Shetty. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Anil Kumble with wife Chethana and children Mayas, Svasti and Aaruni

IMAGE: Anil Kumble with wife Chethana and children Mayas, Svasti and Aaruni. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Mithali Raj

IMAGE: Former India women's captain Mithali Raj. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Varun Dhawan

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Rajeev Shukla with wife Anuradha Prasad

IMAGE: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla with wife Anuradha Prasad. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Manika Batra

IMAGE: Table tennis star Manika Batra. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

R P Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Piyush Chawla and Shivam Dube

IMAGE: R P Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Piyush Chawla and Shivam Dube. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Panna Bandekar
 
