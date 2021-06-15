WTC final: Gill, Umesh in India's 15-member squad

Last updated on: June 15, 2021 18:55 IST

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with opening partner Rohit Sharma during the third Test against England in Ahmedabad in February. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill is all set to open with Rohit Sharma after he was named in India's 15-man squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, in Southampton, from June 18.

Gill got the nod ahead of Mayank Agarwal despite managing just 119 runs in the four-Test series against England at home earlier this year.

Pacer Umesh Yadav was preferred ahead of Shardul Thakur as India picked five fast bowlers, while spin all-rounder Washington Sundar, who had played a crucial role in India's Test series triumph in Australia earlier this year was also left out.



Wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha were both picked in the squad.



Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel were the five players who were left out from the original 20-member touring party.

Hanuma Vihari, who missed the England series because of injury, was picked ahead of KL Rahul.



India's 15-member squad for WTC final: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Wriddhiman Saha (w/k), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.