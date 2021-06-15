News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli hints Siraj, Ishant will play WTC final

Kohli hints Siraj, Ishant will play WTC final

By Rediff Cricket
June 15, 2021 06:47 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter
 

Virat Kohli hailed Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma in a social media post on Monday.

'These quicks are dominating every day,' the skipper tweeted alongside a picture with Siraj and Ishant.

The sun-kissed picture comes on the back of an intra-squad game. The practice match saw Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, K L Rahul,among others, put up impressive performances.

There has been plenty of chatter around India's playing XI for the World Test Championship final -- whether India will play four pacers or three.

Kohli's post hints that both Ishant and Siraj could feature in the final XI.

Rediff Cricket
