Gill reveals what separates India from struggling teams

‘If your team's foundation is based on T20s, it will struggle in Tests’

IMAGE: Shubman Gill feels this is where the Indian cricket system has stood out with its robust structures and clear priorities. Photograph: BCCI

A cricketing set-up founded on Test excellence will produce strong ODI and T20 sides, not vice versa, asserted Indian captain Shubman Gill but side-stepped the debate on whether a two-tier system is needed in Tests given the struggles of teams like the West Indies.

Caribbean cricket has undergone a change for the worse in the last two decades and advent of T20 leagues has meant that its best talent has chosen the freelance route for financial stability, leading to a marked and quick decline in the quality of red-ball players.

Having demolished West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test in Ahmedabad, Gill was asked if he felt that now is the time for a two-tier system. The Indian skipper, without naming West Indies, spoke about the importance of a strong foundation instead.

"I think it's the ICC's decision whether there should be a two-tier system or not. But I feel as a cricketing nation, whoever plays cricket, if your red-ball base is very strong, then you automatically do well in ODIs and T20s," Gill said on the eve of the second Test here.

"If you look at any of the teams, England, Australia, if the Test teams are very good, it's a natural thing that your one-day and T20 teams will do well."

"I don't know, maybe their (West Indies) players' focus is more on T20 and leagues. So if your focus is on that, then the base from where the game has started, when you forget that, then the struggle of any country starts from there," he explained.

Gill feels this is where the Indian cricket system has stood out with its robust structures and clear priorities.

"So we are also conscious. If you are doing well in the Test format, then it is a natural thing that in ODI and T20s, you will automatically have a good team. If you have a good base, you will have good options."

Asked if the quality of opposition affects his players' intensity, the skipper replied that his side is way too focussed on its own tasks.

"I don't think your intensity drops depending on the opposition. It doesn't matter who we are playing. We want to be able to play at our own intensity and we want to win."

"When you are playing for India, you don't need external motivation to up your intensity. It doesn't matter who we are playing. We want to maintain our own standards."